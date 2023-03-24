Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha Anime Reveals Summer Premiere

© おけまる・ホビージャパン／『夢見る男子は現実主義者』製作委員会

A promotional flyer for the television anime adaptation of(The Dreaming Man is a Realist) light novel series at AnimeJapan 2023 revealed on Saturday that the anime will premiere this summer.

Kazuomi Koga ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masaru Koseki ( World’s End Harem , Demon King Daimao ) is adapting Sabamizore 's original character designs for animation. Hajime Takakuwa ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Spice and Wolf ) is the sound director. Pony Canyon is producing the music.

In the "two-way unrequited love" story, high school student Wataru Sajō is in love with his gorgeous classmate Aika Natsukawa. Aika finds him to be a nuisance, but he dreams of her mutual love every day and continues to approach her. One day though, he suddenly wakes up from this "dream." In order to get back his sense of reality, he recognizes his position and stays away from Aika. But now for some reason Aika is completely shaken.

Source: Anime Japan 2023 event flyer