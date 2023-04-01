Girls und Panzer das Finale 6-Part Film Project's 4th Film Opens on October 6

© GIRLS und PANZER Finale Projekt

The official website for thefranchise revealed on Saturday that the fourth film in the six-partfilm series will open in Japan on October 6.

The first Girls und Panzer das Finale film opened in Japan in 59 theaters in December 2017. The film features new characters from BC Freedom High School as they engage in a winter battle.

The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The film depicts the finale of the battle between Ooarai Girls Academy and BC Freedom High School, and also shows the battles for Kuromorimine Girls Academy, Pravda Girls High School, and other schools.

The third film opened in Japanese theaters in March 2021. The film features six more schools competing on three additional battlegrounds.

The Girls und Panzer der Film anime film followup to the original Girls und Panzer television anime opened in Japan in November 2015.

