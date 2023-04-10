Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijō TV Anime Premieres This Fall

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 debuts in summer, Firefighter Daigo in fall

― Crunchyroll announced at its industry panel at Sakura Con on Saturday that it will stream the My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 anime this summer and the Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange anime this fall. Crunchyroll is streaming trailers for both anime. The television anime of Nazuna Miki and Suba...