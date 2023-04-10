News
Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijō TV Anime Premieres This Fall
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The GAMERS retail store in Ikebukuro in Tokyo posted a picture of the cover of the fifth volume of Piroya's Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijō (The Family Circumstances of the Imbalanced Witch) manga on Monday, which reveals that the manga's television anime will premiere this fall. The fifth volume will officially ship on Wednesday.
Nana Mizuki stars in the anime as Viola, while Aoi Koga plays Alissa.
The gag comedy centers on Alissa, who is a witch who lives alone in a forest. One day she finds a human baby, and she names her Viola. Alissa raises Viola for 16 years, but Viola grows beyond even Alissa's imagination. The comedy series focuses on the parent-and-child relationship where appearances are deceiving as to who is the parent and who is the child.
Piroya launched the manga on Flex Comix Inc.'s Comic Meteor website in July 2019.
Source: GAMERS Ikebukuro's Twitter account