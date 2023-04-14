News
Gundam Thunderbolt's Yasuo Ohtagaki to Also Work as Writer on Planned Live-Action Getter Robo Film
posted on by Alex Mateo
Film studio Big One announced on Friday that Yasuo Ohtagaki (Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt) will also work as a writer on the live-action film adaptation of Ken Ishikawa and Go Nagai's iconic Getter Robo super robot manga.
Big One announced last week the live-action film of Getter Robo, with a planned release for the franchise's 50th anniversary in spring 2025. Junya Okabe (Akiba-chan, Cat Shit One: The Animated Series) is the film's director, writer, and producer. Okabe is penning the film alongside other writers, including Yoshiaki Tabata (Young Black Jack, Ninja Slayer).
Ohtagaki launched the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga in Shogakukan's Big Comic Superior magazine in March 2012. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English.
The manga inspired two original net anime series, each of which received a compilation film. Ohtagaki also draws the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Gaiden spinoff manga.
Ohtagaki created the Moonlight Mile manga, which inspired a 2007 television anime. ADV Films (and later FUNimation Entertainment) released the Moonlight Mile anime in North America.
Sources: Big One's Twitter account, Comic Natalie