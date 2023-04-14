Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage Anime Listed With 10 Episodes

© 十日草輔・KADOKAWA刊／アニメ「王様ランキング 勇気の宝箱」製作委員会

Ōsama Ranking: Yūki no Takarabako

The official website for the anime of's) manga revealed on Friday that the anime will have 10 total episodes that will release across two Blu-ray Disc and DVD box sets on July 5 and September 6.

The staff for the new anime have been describing it as a "special episode" since its original announcement. The anime premiered on April 13 on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block.

The anime tells a story that has not been seen in the original anime, and it features a returning cast and staff. PEOPLE 1 performs the opening theme song "GOLD," and Aimer performs the ending theme song "Atemonaku" (Aimlessly).

The Ranking of Kings anime premiered in October 2021 and ran for two continuous cours (quarters of the year). Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub.