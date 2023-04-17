Banished From The Heroes' Party Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Title, Teaser Visual

Kadokawa revealed a new visual and the title for the second season of the television anime of Zappon and Yasumo 's Banished From The Heroes' Party ( Shin no Nakama janai to Yūsha no Party o Oidasareta node, Henkyō de Slow Life Suru Koto ni Shimashita ) light novel series on Monday. The second season's title is Shin no Nakama janai to Yūsha no Party o Oidasareta node, Henkyō de Slow Life Suru Koto ni Shimashita 2nd (Banished From the Heroes' Party 2nd).

©Zappon,Yasumo/KADOKAWA/The Brave Man's Group 2 Partners

Funimation streamed the first season as it aired in Japan in fall 2021. (The show's staff had delayed the anime from July to October of that year due to "various circumstances.") The first season is streaming on Crunchyroll .

Makoto Hoshino ( DamePri Anime Caravan , KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will ) directed the first season at Wolfsbane and Studio Flad . Megumi Shimizu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will ) was in charge of the series scripts. Ruriko Watanabe ( KutsuDaru. , DamePri Anime Caravan ) designed the characters.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.