Takahiro Sakurai Reprises Suzaku Role in Mahjong Soul Game's Code Geass Collaboration

The official Twitter account of Cat Food Studio and Yostar 's free-to-play mahjong browser and smartphone game Mahjong Soul revealed on Sunday that Takahiro Sakurai will reprise his role as Suzaku Kururugi in the game's collaboration with the Code Geass franchise . The collaboration will be available in the game's Japanese and English version.

CODE GEASS Lelouch of the Rebellion X Mahjong Soul Collab Character Reveal!



"My name is Suzaku Kururugi, a member of the disciplinary committee in Ashford Academy's Student Council, glad to meet you."#Codegeass #MahjongSoul #Yostar pic.twitter.com/PHkAdUDFAg — Mahjong Soul Official (@MahjongSoul_EN) April 16, 2023

After the Weekly Bunshun tabloid newspaper reported about his extramarital affair in October, Sakurai did not attend the Jump Festa '23 event in December as originally planned.

The staff of GoRA and King Records ' original anime project Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds announced earlier this year that they are replacing Sakurai with Kousuke Toriumi as the voice of Haruaki Karuma, one of the anime's main characters.

Twin Engine announced in February that the Mononoke anime film has been delayed and that Sakurai will no longer reprise the role of the Medicine Seller protagonist as originally planned. The film was previously slated to premiere this year.

Sakurai ended his contract with his talent agency Intention in March.

Source: Mahjong Soul game's Twitter account and English Twitter account via Otakomu