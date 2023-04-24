NieR:Automata Game Crosses 7.5 Million in Shipments, Downloads

The NieR franchise 's official Twitter account announced on Friday that the NieR:Automata game has crossed 7.5 million in shipments and digital sales.

The game crossed 7 million in shipments and digital sales in November 2022.

The NieR:Automata game shipped for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018. The game launched on Nintendo Switch on October 6.

NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a , the television anime adaptation of NieR:Automata , premiered on January 7. The anime's episodes 9 and beyond have been delayed. The anime's production committee cited the impact of the increase in COVID-19 infections on its production schedule. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Sources: NieR series' Twitter's account, Famitsu.com