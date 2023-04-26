Charade Maniacs Visual Novel Launches in West on June 27

Idea Factory International announced on Wednesday that it will release the Charade Maniacs otome visual novel physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on June 27. The game will get a limited edition that includes a steel game case, hardcover art book, drama CD, short novel, 10 card bromide set, collector's box, and trading card.

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

Take on the role of Hiyori Sena, a high school sophomore who has been abducted by a masked figure. Trapped in the mysterious world of Arcadia with nine others, she is forced by her captor to act in dramas alongside the other abductees. To make matters worse, there's a traitor among the costars! Love blooms on and off stage in this dramatic search for truth and romance. Who can you trust?

The company describes the story:

The Switch version launched in Japan in September 2021. Uta Amamiya wrote the story, and Teita ( Norn9 ) illustrated the game.

The original game debuted for PlayStation Vita in Japan in August 2018.



