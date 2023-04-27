Netflix Streams Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune Anime on May 18

© Netflix

revealed that it will stream, an anime adaptation of authorand illustrator'sscience-fiction novel series, on May 18.

The sci-fi novels are set in a future where the solar system is dominated by trade federations who are in constant conflict. In order to escape his restrictive homeland of Japan, and under the recommendation of his military cook friend Pupkin, Akira enlists in a trade federation orbital drop infantry unit. Such infantry are notorious for their 70% casualty rate, and are nicknamed " Yakitori " for their expendability.

Hideki Anbo is directing the anime at Arect . Mitsuyasu Sakai ( Cyberteam in Akihabara , EUREKA SEVEN AO , AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline SF setting research) is writing the anime. Atsushi Yamagata ( Genocyber , Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou , Bright: Samurai Soul ) is designing the characters. Ken Ishii is composing the music.

Zen ( The Saga of Tanya the Evil ) and so-bin ( Overlord ) published the first volume of the novel series under Hayakawa Publishing in August 2017, and published the second volume in April 2018.

Source: Comic Natalie