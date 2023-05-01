Viz Media to Hire Marketing Manager

©Viz Media

has announced that it is looking to hire a Marketing Manager.

The full-time position will pay US$75,000-US$95,000 per year. Skills required include 5+ years of marketing experience, computer skills including MS Office and Google Business Suite, project management skills, analytical skills, collaboration skills, and the ability to copywrite creatively, among other skills. A Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field is preferred.

Duties and responsibilities will include planning and executing overall marketing strategy, collaborating with a wide variety of functional areas, facilitating marketing programs and approvals with applicable stakeholders, reviewing specification sheets, conducting market research, participating in key sales events and presentations, and managing day-to-day progress of marketing plan execution, among other tasks.

The job will require employees to commute to the San Francisco Bay Area. Some travel is required for trade shows and conventions.

The full job details and application information are available on Viz 's Media Careers website. Applications must include a resume with a cover letter preferred.

Source: Viz Media

