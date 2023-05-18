News
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero Anime Reveals July Premiere

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda

lv1_keyvisual
©toufu・芳文社/Lv1魔王とワンルーム勇者製作委員会
The staff for the television anime of toufu's Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero (Lv1 Maō to One Room Yūsha) manga revealed on Thursday that the anime will premiere in July.

HIDIVE will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Keisuke Inoue (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! both seasons, Ao-chan Can't Study!) is directing the anime at studios SILVER LINK and BLADE. Toshiya Ono (Land of the Lustrous, The Promised Neverland, Shadows House) is overseeing the series scripts and Yoshihiro Watanabe (Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls-, The Testament of Sister New Devil) is designing the characters. R.O.N (FLCL Alternative, The Slime Diaries, Kuroko's Basketball) is composing the music.

The anime stars:

MADKID will perform the show's opening theme song "One Room Adventure," and Nenne will perform the ending theme song "Mirai=Teleport."

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Comic Fuz Twitter account

