Kodansha's K Manga Service Launches for Browsers

Image courtesy of Kodansha © 2023 KODANSHA LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

announced on Wednesday that its has launched its K MANGA service for browsers.

The K MANGA service launched as an app for iOS and Android on May 10 with approximately 400 titles including 60 simulpub titles. The first few chapters of most titles are available for free. It uses a Ticket- and Point-based system. The new service includes more than 30 manga that previously had no English releases.

Kodansha Ltd. will host a digital launch party for the service on June 22. The launch party will feature manga creators Hiro Mashima and Reiji Miyajima in a live talk session, and Mashima will perform a live drawing. The event will also feature a pre-recorded interview with Hajime Isayama , and video messages and signed original illustrations from 16 manga creators that will be given away to viewers.

The service is currently exclusively available in the United States. Kodansha told ANN because it has to "clear a variety of requirements for each country," such as laws and regulations, it is starting services in the U.S. only. However, the company stated it would like to expand to other countries.

Source: Email correspondence