My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 Anime to Premiere on July 8

The staff for the television anime of Nazuna Miki and Subachi 's My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 ( Level 1 dakedo Unique Skill de Saikyō desu ) light novel series announced on Monday that the anime will premiere on July 8. The anime also debuted its second key visual and designs for the characters Celeste and Alice Wonderland:

© 三木なずな・講談社／「レベル1」製作委員会

Ryota Sato gets the surprise of his life when he's suddenly transported into another world and nearly clobbered at the hands of the young, pretty adventurer Emily Brown. This new world revolves around defeating monsters and profiting on whatever they drop—food, money, items, etc. Unfortunately for Ryota, he has no skills to speak of...until he learns he has the ability to get rare drops! Suddenly his luck turns around...or does it?

licensed both the light novel series and the manga adaptation. The company describes the series:

The cast includes Kaito Ishikawa as Ryota Sato, Rin Kusumi as Emily Brown, Marika Kōno as Eve Callusleader, and Mai Fuchigami as Erza Monsoon.

Yūji Yanase ( By the Grace of the Gods ) is directing the series at MAHO FILM . Yuka Yamada ( Tokyo Mew Mew New ) is in charge of the series composition. Miyako Nishida ( In Another World With My Smartphone ), Eri Kojima ( In the Land of Leadale ), Kaho Deguchi ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ), and Yūko Ōba ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ) are the main character designers. Endō. is composing the music.

Airi Miyakawa is performing the ending theme song "Tamborine no Naru Oka" (The Tambourine-Ringing Hill)

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

Miki debuted the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in February 2017. Miki and Subachi launched the light novel series in September 2017. The seventh book volume shipped in Japan in December 2019. Mawata 's manga adaptation debuted on Kodansha 's " Suiyōbi no Sirius " website in May 2018. Kodansha published 11th volume on March 9.

The series has exceeded a cumulative total of 1.1 million copies in circulation.