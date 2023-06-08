News
Resident Evil Village Game Sells 8 Million Copies Worldwide
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official Twitter account for the Resident Evil franchise revealed on Thursday that the Resident Evil Village game has sold 8 million copies worldwide.
㊗『バイオハザード ヴィレッジ』
全世界販売本数800万本突破
Resident Evil Village
Over 8 Million Units Sold Worldwide!
Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in CAPCOM's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game launched in May 2021 for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Stadia) platforms.
CAPCOM describes the game's story: [Spoilers for Resident Evil 7: biohazard, highlight to read.]Taking place a few years after the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7: biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife, Mia, seem to have finally found peace after the horrifying events they endured at the Baker family's plantation house. Despite putting the past behind them, a surprising yet familiar face returns in the form of Chris Redfield… whose shocking actions ultimately cause Ethan to end up in a mysterious, snow-covered village..
The game's "The Winters' Expansion," DLC debuted in October 2022. The expansion includes a new "Shadows of Rose" story set 16 years after the events of the main game, a third-person mode for the main single player campaign, and three new playable characters in the game's Mercenaries mode.
Source: Resident Evil franchise's Twitter account