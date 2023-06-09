News
Square Enix, Koei Tecmo's Dragon Quest Champions Smartphone RPG Launches on June 13 in Japan
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Square Enix revealed on Friday that it will launch it and Koei Tecmo Games' Dragon Quest Champions melee battle RPG for iOS and Android devices on June 13 in Japan.
🎉2023年6月13日(火)サービス開始決定— ドラゴンクエスト チャンピオンズ公式 (@DQ_Champ) June 9, 2023
『ドラゴンクエスト チャンピオンズ』🎊
事前登録の上、サービス開始を今しばらくお待ちください🔥
事前登録はこちら👇
■App Storehttps://t.co/oEZu8jxHG2
■Google Playhttps://t.co/R1ZY2RGBtA #DQチャンプ pic.twitter.com/YqnwJ3w5BA
The game will be free to play with optional in-app purchases.
The story follows the Heroic Martial Arts Tournaments that honor the legacy of the ancient hero. Characters include the male or female protagonist who enters the tournament, manager Elmia, the cheering Healslime Homit, rival Zelam, and tournament commentator Dralin the Dracky.
In Tournament Mode, up to 50 players battle in real-time. There is also a solo Story Mode and quests.
Takuma Shiraishi is producing the game. Koei Tecmo's Tomohiko Shо̄ is the chief director.
The Dragon Quest Treasures game launched for Nintendo Switch on December 9.
Source: Dragon Quest Champions game's Twitter account