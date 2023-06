The staff for the new sequel anime film project based on Hajime Kamoshida 's Seishun Buta Yarō light novel series debuted a teaser film for the second of the two films, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out , on Sunday. The visual announces that the film will open this coming winter.

© 2022 鴨志田 一/KADOKAWA/青ブタ Project

The first batch of MoviTicke Cards for the film will go on sale on June 23, and each will bundle a clear file folder with the visual above.

The sequel anime project adapts the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise : Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid .

Sōichi Masui is returning to direct the films at CloverWorks . Masahiro Yokotani is also back for composition and scripts, and Satomi Tamura is returning as the character designer.

Sōichi Masui is returning to direct the project at CloverWorks . Masahiro Yokotani is also back for composition and scripts, and Satomi Tamura is returning as the character designer.

The returning cast includes:

The Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film will open in Japan on June 23.

Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ), the television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Cruchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise , opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English.

Source: Comic Natalie