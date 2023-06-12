News
Final Fantasy XVI Game's Demo Launches on PS5 on June 12
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Sony announced on Saturday that it will launch a demo for Square Enix's Final Fantasy XVI role-playing game for PlayStation 5 on June 12 at 4:00 a.m. EDT. Save data from the demo can be carried over to the main game.
Square Enix's Creative Business Unit III division is developing the game. Naoki Yoshida (Final Fantasy XIV) is producing Final Fantasy XVI, and Hiroshi Takai (Final Fantasy XIV) is directing the game.
The game will launch on June 22 for PlayStation 5 as a PlayStation console exclusive until December 31. While an initial livestreamed trailer had listed a PC release, trailers and the game's website do not list a PC version.
Kenshi Yonezu will perform the game's theme song "Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing."
Square Enix's Creative Business Unit III division is developing the game. Naoki Yoshida (Final Fantasy XIV) is producing Final Fantasy XVI, and Hiroshi Takai (Final Fantasy XIV) is directing the game.
Sources: Official U.S. PlayStation blog (Clara Hertzog), Final Fantasy's Instagram page