Final Fantasy XVI Game's Demo Launches on PS5 on June 12

© 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. ©2020 YOSHITAKA AMANO

Final Fantasy XVI

announced on Saturday that it will launch a demo for'srole-playing game for5 on June 12 at 4:00 a.m. EDT. Save data from the demo can be carried over to the main game.

The game will launch on June 22 for PlayStation 5 as a PlayStation console exclusive until December 31. While an initial livestreamed trailer had listed a PC release, trailers and the game's website do not list a PC version.

Kenshi Yonezu will perform the game's theme song "Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing."

Square Enix 's Creative Business Unit III division is developing the game. Naoki Yoshida ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is producing Final Fantasy XVI, and Hiroshi Takai ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is directing the game.

