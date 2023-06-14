Soulcalibur V to Be Delisted on PS3, Xbox 360 on June 19

© Bandai Namco Entertainment

Soulcalibur

Soulcalibur V

The official Twitter account for'sfighting gameannounced on Sunday that thegame will be delisted on the digital storefronts for the3 and Xbox 360 on June 19, with the game and its DLC no longer being available for purchase beginning on that date.

The game debuted on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2012 as the fifth installment in the Soulcalibur 3D fighting series. Like previous games, it retained its focus on weapon fighting styles, drawing from both real styles around the world, and fictional styles.

The game was notable for introducing the Critical Gauge, a resource that players manage and spend to perform stronger Critical Edge attacks, enhance specific attacks with the Brave Edge mechanic, and enhance their defense with the Guard Impact mechanic.

Source: Soulcalibur franchise 's Twitter account





