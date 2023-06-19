News
Marin Miller Won't Reprise Role in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage Anime
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage premiered on April 13, and Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the anime on April 27. The Ranking of Kings anime premiered in October 2021 and ran for two continuous cours (quarters of the year). Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub.
Voice actor Laura Post stated on Twitter earlier this month about a mobile game based on Korean creator SIU's Tower of God manhwa not featuring reprisals from the television anime adaptation's English cast. She alleged that Crunchyroll prevented the actors from auditioning for the roles. According to Post, the game developer "approached a studio to begin recording the English localization [and] CR went directly to the client and told them they 'owned the voice prints' of the original cast," and that "they went on to say that the videogame client could legally not use ANY of the cast in the game in *any* capacity. Not even as new characters or different characters than we originally played. We could not even *audition* for new or different characters. We were blacklisted." Post wrote that Crunchyroll does not own the voice prints. Crunchyroll co-produced the 2020 anime series as part of its "Crunchyroll Original" programming in partnership with Naver Webtoon.