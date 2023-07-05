News
Undead Murder Farce Anime Unveils New Visual
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the anime of Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels revealed a new visual featuring the anime's characters, illustrated by the anime's original character designer Iwamoto05, on Tuesday, a day before its premiere on Wednesday.
The anime debuted on Fuji TV's +Ultra block on Wednesday at 24:55 JST (effectively, Thursday at 12:55 a.m.). Crunchyroll is streaming the series worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan under the title Undead Murder Farce.
Mamoru Hatakeyama (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) is directing the anime at Lapin Track. Noboru Takagi (Golden Kamuy) is handling series composition. Noriko Itou (Kakegurui) is designing the characters based on original designs by Iwamoto05. Naho Kozono (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) is serving as sub-character designer and chief animation director. Yuma Yamaguchi (I'M KODAMA KAWASHIRI) is composing the music. Kazuhiro Wakabayashi (Bungo Stray Dogs) is the sound director.
CLASS:y performs the opening theme song "Crack-Crack-Crackle," and Anna performs the ending theme song "reversal."
Aosaki launched the novel series in 2015.
Sources: Undead Murder Farce anime's website, Comic Natalie