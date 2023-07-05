Undead Murder Farce Anime Unveils New Visual

Anime premiered in Japan on Wednesday

The official website for the anime of Yugo Aosaki 's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels revealed a new visual featuring the anime's characters, illustrated by the anime's original character designer Iwamoto05 , on Tuesday, a day before its premiere on Wednesday.

© 青崎有吾・講談社／鳥籠使い一行

The anime debuted on Fuji TV 's +Ultra block on Wednesday at 24:55 JST (effectively, Thursday at 12:55 a.m.). Crunchyroll is streaming the series worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan under the title Undead Murder Farce .

Mamoru Hatakeyama ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is directing the anime at Lapin Track . Noboru Takagi ( Golden Kamuy ) is handling series composition. Noriko Itou ( Kakegurui ) is designing the characters based on original designs by Iwamoto05 . Naho Kozono ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is serving as sub-character designer and chief animation director. Yuma Yamaguchi ( I'M KODAMA KAWASHIRI ) is composing the music. Kazuhiro Wakabayashi ( Bungo Stray Dogs ) is the sound director.

CLASS:y performs the opening theme song "Crack-Crack-Crackle," and Anna performs the ending theme song "reversal."

Aosaki launched the novel series in 2015.