Ghibli Park Reveals Debut Dates for Mononoke Forest, Valley of Witches Areas

The official website of Ghibli Park announced on Thursday that the park will open its Mononoke Forest area on November 1 and the Valley of Witches area on March 16, 2024.

The Ghibli Park opened on November 1, 2022, two years behind its original opening schedule in 2020.

The Dondoko Forest, Ghibli's Grand Warehouse and Hill of Youth areas are all open for the public. The park takes up about 7.1 hectares (about 17.5 acres) of the existing 194-hectare (about 479-acre) Aichi Expo Memorial Park, where the World Expo 2005 was held.

The park started selling tickets internationally online on January 10.

Studio Ghibli also maintains The Ghibli Museum, located in Mitaka in west Tokyo. The Ghibli Museum has interactive exhibits and replicas of iconic Ghibli creations, and it offers a rotating screening of different Ghibli-animated shorts.

Sources: Ghibli Park's website, Comic Natalie