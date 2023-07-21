White Album Visual Novel Launches in English for PC on August 4

© Shiravune, Leaf, Aquaplus

White Album : Memories like Falling Snow

Visual novel localization and publishing company Shiravune announced on Thursday that it will release Leaf's visual novel for PC viaon August 4.

The visual novel will feature English and Chinese localization. The release will specifically be of the game's 2010 remake White Album : Tsuzurareru Fuyu no Omoide .

In the game, players take the role of Toya Fujii, a college student who is in a relationship with Yuki Morikawa, a demure girl who is also an idol quickly gaining popularity. While they try to make the relationship work, Yuki's work schedule means she has less and less time to go to school and see Toya, causing them to slowly drift apart. Players can either attempt to maintain their relationship with Yuki, or pursue a relationship with other heroines: Rina Ogata, Yuki's close friend and rival idol; Misaki Sawakura, a writer and high school friend of Toya and Yuki; Haruka Kawashima, an athletic girl who turned inward after her brother died; Mana Mizuki, a rebellious high school girl that Toya tutors; or Sayoko Kisaragi, a newly-debuted solo idol.

Leaf released the original White Album game in 1998, and it remains one of the company's most famous and iconic games, praised at the time for its somber tone, vocal tracks, older and well-realized characters, and themes of infidelity. The 2010 remake added new art, voice acting (notably with Aya Hirano as Yuki and Nana Mizuki as Rina), new songs, and the addition of Sayoko as a heroine. The game inspired a television anime adaptation in 2009.

Source: Shiravune's Twitter account via Gematsu