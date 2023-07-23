Resident Evil 4 Remake Game Crosses 5 Million Units in Sales

© Capcom

Resident Evil 4

announced on Thursday that the remake of itsgame has sold more than five million units worldwide.

The game released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 24, and had sold over 4 million copies worldwide by April 7. The game has a "reimagined storyline," and a new graphical art style based on the company's proprietary RE engine. CAPCOM announced a free "VR (virtual reality) Mode" for the game that will be compatible with the PlayStation VR2 device for the PlayStation 5.

CAPCOM released the Resident Evil 4 game for GameCube and later for PlayStation 2 in 2005. The company has since ported the game to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices, and PC. The game shipped on Switch in May 2019. The game received a new virtual reality version for the Oculus Quest 2 headset system in October 2021. The game's story follows Leon S. Kennedy as he tries to rescue the U.S. president's daughter.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game launched in May 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Stadia) platforms.