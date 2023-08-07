Metal Gear Game Series Sells 60 Million Copies

© Konami

Metal Gear

revealed on Monday that thestealth action game series has sold a total of 60 million copies.

Most of the games in the Metal Gear series follow Solid Snake, a special forces operative who slowly becomes involved in a global conspiracy. The first game in the series, released in 1987 on the MSX2 and NES, sees him neutralizing a mobilized nuclear launch platform known as Metal Gear, developed by a rogue state known as Outer Heaven.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is receiving a remake titled Metal Gear Solid Delta (stylized as △): Snake Eater for the PlayStation 5.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 1 , a game collection featuring the Metal Gear Solid , Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty , and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater games, will launch on October 24 for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam .

Sources: Konami, 4Gamer (Yōsuke Arai)