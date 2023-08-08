Dokapon Kingdom: Connect Game's PC Version Launches on September 7

©2023 STING/ IDEA FACTORY / COMPILE HEART

Dokapon Kingdom: Connect

Dokapon Kingdom

International announced on Tuesday that, the remake game ofand developer'sgame, will launch on PC viaon September 7.

The game launched physically and digitally on Switch in North America and Europe on May 9. It debuted for Switch in Japan on April 13.

The game has new online multiplayer features and features three standard jobs: Warrior, Magician, and Thief. The game also features six advanced jobs: Alchemist, Cleric, Spellsword, Monk, Acrobat, and Ninja.

The Dokapon series is a hybrid RPG and board game. Players roll dice to move their character that number of spaces on the board. Landing on spaces triggers battles, events, mini-games, and encounters with other players, growing their player character as they progress.

Sting developed the two prior games in the series, Dokapon Kingdom and Dokapon Journey . Dokapon Kingdom launched for the PlayStation 2 in 2007, and on the Wii in 2008. Atlus released the Wii version of the game in the West in 2008. Dokapon Journey launched for the Nintendo DS in Japan in 2008.



Source: Press release