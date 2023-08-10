Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Game Launches on September 7

Square Enix announced on Thursday that it will release its Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis smartphone game for iOS and Android devices on September 7.

Image via Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis game's Twitter account

The game had a closed beta test from June 8-28.

Square Enix describes the game:

[ Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is] a chapter-structured single player game covering the whole of the FFVII timeline - including the events of the original game and the FFVII compilation titles.

The game will feature stories from the "entire compilation" of Final Fantasy VII , including the main game, the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children CG film, and the three spinoff games: Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII , Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII , and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII .

Source: Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis game's Twitter account via Gematsu