Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime Episode 6 Delayed by 1 Week to August 27

©Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata, Shogakukan/Zom100 Project

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

The official Twitter account for the anime ofand's) manga announced on Sunday that the anime's sixth episode will be delayed by one week to August 27. The 2023 World Athletics Championships will instead air on August 20 in Japan.

The anime's fifth episode was also delayed by one week to this Sunday, and a special program had aired instead in the previous week.

The anime's fourth episode, which aired in Japan on July 30, was delayed to July 31 on some streaming services including Crunchyroll , Hulu , and Netflix , and also on some Japanese streaming services, due to production circumstances.

The anime premiered in Japan on July 9. Viz Media has licensed the anime in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The anime is a Viz Media co-production alongside Shogakukan and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Japan.

The anime debuted on Crunchyroll , Hulu and Netflix in the United States on July 9 at 5:00 a.m. EDT.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket.

The manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in October 2018. The series was nominated for an Eisner award.

The manga inspired a live-action film that debuted on Netflix worldwide on August 3. Aso's Alice in Borderland manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on Netflix in December 2021. The second season debuted on Netflix worldwide in December 2022.