Yen Press Opens Job Listing for Freelance Translators

revealed on Friday that it is looking to hire freelance Japanese-to-English translators. Those interested can submit an application with a resume attached to [email protected] stated to ANN that it is accepting applications from anyone who is fluent in Japanese.

The translators will be freelancers for Kadokawa World Entertainment.

Yen Press was founded in 2006 and aside from manga and light novels it also publishes Korean manhwa , Chinese manhua, original American comics, and original English graphic novel adaptations of existing properties such as Twilight and Maximum Ride .





