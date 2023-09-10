News
Love Live! Superstar!! Anime Season 3 Slated for 2024
posted on by Egan Loo
The final performance of the "Love Live! Superstar!! Liella! 4th Love Live! tour ~brand new Sparkle~" announced on Sunday that the third Love Live! Superstar!! anime season will air in 2024. Sunday's performance also announced that the group's fifth live concert tour will start in Fukuoka on January 20 and 21 before going to Tokyo on February 10 and 11.The first season of the Love Live! Superstar!! television anime premiered on NHK Educational in July 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.
The anime's second season premiered on NHK Educational in July 2022.
Crunchyroll streams the anime in the U.K. and Ireland, and it describes the story:
The first students have arrived at Yuigaoka Girls' High School, a new academy built on the crossroads of Omotesando, Harajuku, and Aoyama. With no history, no upperclassmen to rely on, and no name to speak of, this school's totally starting from scratch!
In the midst of this, a team of five girls led by Kanon Shibuya discover “school idols.”
—I love singing! I really do! And I want to accomplish something with it!
So the hopes of these stars, still small in stature, begin to accumulate…and so begins the “School Idol Project” of five girls with a blank slate and infinite potential.
