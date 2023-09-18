Fist of the Blue Sky: Regenesis Manga Has to 2 More Chapters Left to Draft

Image via Amazon Japan © Hideki Tsuji, Hiroyuki Yatsu, Tokuma Shoten

Hideki Tsuji reported on X/Twitter on Saturday that he has now completed the draft layouts for the remaining Fist of the Blue Sky : Regenesis ( Sōten no Ken: Re:Genesis ) manga chapters except for the final two chapters.

Tsuji's post does not necessarily mean that the manga has two chapters remaining to publish, as Tsuji may be starting the draft layouts for the last chapters well in advance. For example, Hajime Isayama was already drafting the layouts for the final chapter of Attack on Titan in 2018, but the manga did end until 2021.

Tsuji also shared discarded rough drafts for Fist of the Blue Sky : Regenesis chapters that were made prior to the series going on hiatus in May 2020. (He had since redone the draft layouts for that part of the story.)

The manga launched in Monthly Comic Zenon in October 2017. The series is a continuation of the Fist of the Blue Sky manga . Hiroyuki Yatsu writes the story, while Tsuji draws the art. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in February 2020.

The series inspired two seasons of an anime, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2018. Crunchyroll streams both seasons with English subtitles.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

The year is 193X in Shanghai, the city where lives are valued least. The rivalry between the two factions controlling the underworld, the Green Gang and Red Flower Gang, reaches its peak and is nearing its end with a Green Gang victory. The individuals responsible for the revival of the Green Gang, Kasumi Kenshiro and Yu-Ling, are enjoying a brief rest from the conflict. Meanwhile, in Harbin, Liu Fei-yan and Erika Arendt are carefully transporting something. With their course set for Shanghai, they are headed to meet French intelligence officer Charles de Guise.

Buronson and Nobuhiko Horie wrote Fist of the Blue Sky , with art by Tetsuo Hara . The manga was a prequel to the Fist of the North Star manga. Fist of the Blue Sky launched in the debut issue of Shinchosha 's Weekly Comic Bunch magazine in May 2001 and continued until the magazine ceased publication in August 2010. Shinchosha published the series in 22 compiled book volumes. The now-defunct Gutsoon! Entertainment published the series in English in 2003.