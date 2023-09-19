My Next Life as a Villainess Game Launches in West on November 28

The game will get a Limited Edition exclusively on the company's store website. The company will reveal the contents at a later date.

Idea Factory International describes the game:

As fate would have it, both Catarina and her adopted brother, Keith, were to board a state-of-the-art luxury liner called the Vinculum on its maiden voyage during their time away from the Academy. Once aboard the ship, she realized her friends were also in attendance on what was meant to be a luxurious journey at sea.

The tides changed quickly when they were attacked by pirates who took over the Vinculum and held all of its passengers hostage.

This turn of events all seemed familiar to Catarina, and she begins to recall this was the storyline to a Fortune Lover fanbook.

Could this mean she's living in a resurrection of a canned doom ending?!​ Will Catarina and her friends be able to return to Sorcier safely?

The curtain rises for a new twist in this ​doom-flag-evading romantic comedy!