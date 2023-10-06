AlphaPolis' Alpha Manga App Now Available in European Region

Image courtesy of AlphaPolis Co., Ltd.

Co., Ltd. announced on Twitter on Monday that itsapp service is now available in the European region on iOS and Android.

AlphaPolis launched Alpha Manga, a new manga comic app service for iOS and Android devices, for "English-speaking users (excluding Europe)" in July 2021.

The service offers English versions of AlphaPolis ' manga series. The service launched with 30 manga, including A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life , Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy , Gate: Where the JSDF Fought , and more.

Alpha Manga releases new manga on weekly or monthly schedules. The service offers the first three chapters for free. Users can acquire in-app tickets and spend them to rent new chapters for seven days. Users may also collect free bonus tickets by logging in to the app.

This service is separate from the AlphaPolis service.