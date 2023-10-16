Best Buy Announces End of Blu-ray Disc, DVD Sales

Image via Best Buy Canada

Electronics retailer Best Buy revealed on Friday it is ending sales of DVDs and Blu-ray Discs both in-store and online in early 2024, citing changing media consumption models. Sales will be discontinued in the new year. The outlet will continue sales of video games.

DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales have been gradually shrinking over the years. According to data from the trade association DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group, U.S. physical media revenue for the first half of 2023 dropped to US$754 million from US$1.05 billion for the same period in 2022.

Leading DVD distributor Ingram Entertainment also announced its exit from the market into the new year.

The announcement leaves Walmart, Amazon, and Target as the remaining top retailers for physical media in the U.S. market.

Sources: Variety (Todd Spangler), The Digital Bits (Bill Hunt) via Slashdot