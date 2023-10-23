Sentenced to Be a Hero Anime Premieres in 2025

© Rocket Shokai, Mephisto, Kadokawa

Yūsha-kei ni Shosu: Chōbatsu Yūsha 9004-tai Keimu Kiroku

revealed on Monday that the television anime adaptation of's) light novel series will premiere in 2025.

Shokai launched the light novel series on Kadokawa 's Kakuyomu site in October 2020, and Kadokawa began publishing the series in print in September 2021. Kadokawa published the fifth volume on August 17.

Yen Press licensed the novel series, and will publish the second volume on December 12. Yen Press describes the story:

Heroism—a punishment for only the worst criminals. Those sentenced to the fate of a hero are forced to fight at the front lines against the demon king's army—and if they die, they can expect to be revived and continue the battle. But when their leader, convicted of killing a goddess, meets another goddess himself, the contract they forge may be enough to change the world...

Natsumi Inoue launched the novel's manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Dengeki Comic Regulus website in March 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2022. BookWalker Global will release the manga digitally in English.

Source: Press release