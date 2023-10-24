Monthly Mōsō Science Anime Reveals 2nd Visual, 2-Episode December 2 Advance Screening

The official website for the Monthly Mōsō Science ( Gekkan Mōsō Kagaku ) original television anime unveiled its second key visual on Tuesday. The anime's staff also announced the advance screening for the first two episodes on December 2 at the TOHO CINEMAS Ikebukuro in Tokyo.

© 馬谷いちご/モー製作委員会

The anime will premiere in January.

The original anime's story is set in a certain country in Most City, where the handsome editor-in-chief Tarō, 10-year-old assistant Jirō, and the dog Saburō run a small publishing company. The company publishes the Monthly Mōsō (Delusion) Science magazine with articles about bizarre paranormal phenomena. A scientist named Gorō visits the editorial department one day, and they all get involved in an incident that even science cannot explain.

Ichigo Umatani is credited for the original story. Chizuru Miyawaki ( Gintama: The Final , Raven of the Inner Palace ) drafted the original character designs, and is also directing the anime at OLM (Team Yoshioka). Hiroko Kanasugi ( Mewkledreamy , Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist ) is supervising the series scripts, Akane Hirota (chief animation director for Komi Can't Communicate ) is designing the characters for animation.