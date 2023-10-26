×
Netflix Debuts My Daemon Animated Series on November 23

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda

Netflix revealed on Tuesday that it will debut the My Daemon animated series on November 23. Netflix revealed the below visual for the series.

Hidetaka Adachi aka Otsuichi (Exception, Oblivion Island: Haruka and the Magic Mirror, Summer Ghost) is writing the animated series at the Thai animation studio IGLOO STUDIO. Nat Yoswatananont is directing the series.

The series takes place in the near future, after a nuclear explosion has caused the Earth to overlap with Hell for a moment, causing pollution from a dust that originated in Hell. Elementary student Kento finds a daemon named Anna in the forest, and raises Anna. The series follows the adventures of Kento and Anna as they go on a trip to save Kento's mother.

Source: Netflix's anime Twitter account

