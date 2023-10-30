News
Crowdfunding Campaign for Kimi ga Nozomu Eien Visual Novel's New Edition Launches
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The campaign has a 45,000,000 yen (about US$302,000) stretch goal for a new (non-voice-acted) story describing how characters Haruka and Mitsuki met.
The Muv-Luv portal launched a webpage with a step-by-step guide in English on how to contribute to the crowdfunding campaign. The campaign has nine reward tiers for contributors.
Age launched the Kimi ga Nozomu Eien adult visual novel in August 2001 for PlayStation 2, Dreamcast, and PC. The company launched an improved version of the game in 2008 titled Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ~Latest Edition~ featuring enhanced graphics, added scenarios, and other improvements. Degica announced in 2016 that it would launch a Kickstarter for a remake of the game.
Source: Kimi ga Nozomu Eien project's crowdfunding page (link 2)