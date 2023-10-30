Crowdfunding Campaign for Kimi ga Nozomu Eien Visual Novel's New Edition Launches

Image courtesy of aNCHOR

KimNozo

Game developerlaunched its crowdfunding campaign on Friday for a "redevelopment project" for Age's) game (the campaign was originally scheduled to start a week earlier on October 21). The campaign aims to raise 30,000,000 yen (about US$201,000) by December 29 at 11:59 p.m. JST, and it has raised 21,030,170 yen (about US$141,000) as of press time.

The campaign has a 45,000,000 yen (about US$302,000) stretch goal for a new (non-voice-acted) story describing how characters Haruka and Mitsuki met.

The Muv-Luv portal launched a webpage with a step-by-step guide in English on how to contribute to the crowdfunding campaign. The campaign has nine reward tiers for contributors.

Age launched the Kimi ga Nozomu Eien adult visual novel in August 2001 for PlayStation 2, Dreamcast, and PC. The company launched an improved version of the game in 2008 titled Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ~Latest Edition~ featuring enhanced graphics, added scenarios, and other improvements. Degica announced in 2016 that it would launch a Kickstarter for a remake of the game.