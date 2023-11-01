Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Game Delayed to December 14

© Cygames, Inc. Developed by ARC SYSTEM WORKS

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

announced on Wednesday that itsfighting game for5,4, and PC viahas been delayed from November 30 to December 14. Early access for customers who have preordered the Deluxe Edition begins on December 11.

There will be a second open beta from November 9-12 on all systems. This beta test will feature cross-platform multiplayer and the Grand Bruise Legends party mode.

The game will have a Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and a Free Edition. The Free Edition will only contain four characters, "part 1" of the story, online play (including lobbies), the new "Grand Bruise Legends" mode, and some other limited features. The game will include rollback netcode and crossplay between the three platforms.

The game will include a battle royale mode titled "Grand Bruise Legends," as well as a new "Ultimate Skills" mechanic, which Cygames describes as an "even more powerful version of Plus Skills." Additionally, the game will include a new Dash Attack and Triple Attack mechanic. The game will feature the 24 playable characters from the previous fighting game, as well as new characters and stages, new story content, enhanced graphics, and an online lobby. New characters include Anila, Siegfried, Nier, and Grimnir.

Source: Press release