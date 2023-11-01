News
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Game Delayed to December 14
posted on by Alex Mateo
There will be a second open beta from November 9-12 on all systems. This beta test will feature cross-platform multiplayer and the Grand Bruise Legends party mode.
The game will have a Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and a Free Edition. The Free Edition will only contain four characters, "part 1" of the story, online play (including lobbies), the new "Grand Bruise Legends" mode, and some other limited features. The game will include rollback netcode and crossplay between the three platforms.
The game will include a battle royale mode titled "Grand Bruise Legends," as well as a new "Ultimate Skills" mechanic, which Cygames describes as an "even more powerful version of Plus Skills." Additionally, the game will include a new Dash Attack and Triple Attack mechanic. The game will feature the 24 playable characters from the previous fighting game, as well as new characters and stages, new story content, enhanced graphics, and an online lobby. New characters include Anila, Siegfried, Nier, and Grimnir.
Source: Press release