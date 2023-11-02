Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Games' DLC Part 2 Launches on December 14

Image via Pokémon franchise's Twitter account ©The Pokémon Company International

Pokémon

The official Twitter account for therevealed on Thursday that "The Indigo Disk," the second part of the new "The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero" DLC for theandgames, will launch on December 14.

"The Teal Mask," the first part of the games' DLC, launched on September 13.

Part 1: The Teal Mask features the new legendary Pokémon Ogrepon, and the story will revolve around a school trip to Kitakami. The DLC introduces Dipplin, a new evolution of Applin, and the Loyal 3 Pokémon , consisting of Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. The first part also includes mochi to increase base points for a Pokémon 's stats and a Roto-Stick for taking pictures with wider angles.

In Part 2: The Indigo Disk, the player will become an exchange student at the Blueberry Academy and encounter the new legendary Pokémon Terapagos. The DLC will introduce Archaludon, an evolution of Duraludon. The second DLC will feature four biomes within the underwater academy, as well as a battle organization known as the BB League and the League Club extracurricular activity. Koraidon and Miraidon will also get a new flight power.

The games launched on Nintendo Switch worldwide last November.