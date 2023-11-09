Sengoku Youko TV Anime Premieres on January 10

Image via Sengoku Youko anime's website © 水上悟志/マッグガーデン・戦国妖狐アニメ化事業部

Tokyo MX

The official website for the television anime of'smanga announced on Thursday that the anime will premiere on theTV, andchannels on January 10, and onon January 12. It will air onon Wednesdays at 24:00 (effectively, Thursdays at midnight JST or Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. EST).

The anime will have two arcs — the "Yo Naoshi Kyōdai-hen" (World Reform Siblings Arc) and "Sen Ma Konton-hen" (Thousand Demons Chaos Arc) — and will run for three cours (quarter of a year) for a "complete" adaptation.

Masahiro Aizawa ( Hakyū Hōshin Engi ) is directing the anime at WHITE FOX . Jukki Hanada ( Steins;Gate ) writing and overseeing the series scripts, Yousuke Okuda ( In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki ) is designing the characters, and Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden ) is in charge of music.

Tokyopop licensed the manga and published its fifth volume in English on September 23 digitally and January 23 in print. Tokyopop describes the manga's story:

The world is divided into two factions: humans and monsters called katawara. Despite being a katawara, Tama loves humans and vows to protect them from evil, even if it means fighting her own kind. Her brother Jinka, however, hates humans, despite mostly being one. The siblings are joined by a cowardly swordsman named Shinsuke, who wants to learn how to become strong.

Mizukami ( Planet With , Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer ) launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2007 and moved it online to the magazine's website after the magazine ceased its publication in 2014. Mag Garden published the manga's 17th and final compiled book volume in 2016.