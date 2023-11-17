Pole Princess!! Anime Film to Get International Release

© エイベックス・ピクチャーズ / タツノコプロ / ポールプリンセス!!製作委員会

confirmed during its panel aton Friday that the upcoming anime film in its and's originalpole dancing anime will get an international release.

The film will open in Japan on November 23.

The movie's story centers on the "Pole Dance Japan Cup" competition, where protagonist Hinano Hoshikita and her friends will compete as the Galaxy Princesses. They will compete with the competition's four-time champion team, Aile d'Ange.

The franchise's staff debuted a prologue anime episode 0 on December 23, and released the first five-minute net anime episode on YouTube on January 13. The anime currently has seven episodes.

Avex Pictures and Tatsunoko Pro are both credited for the original work. Hitomi Ezoe (episode director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise, Kageki Shoujo!! , Utano☆Princesama Revolutions ) is directing the anime at Tatsunoko Pro . Touko Machida ( Wake Up, Girls! , Show By Rock!! ) is writing the scripts, and tomari is in charge of the original character designs. Yoshihiro Otobe ( PriPara , KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm ) is the CG director. Kenta Higashiohji ( BUILD-DIVIDE -#000000- CODE BLACK , Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle ) is composing the music at Avex Pictures . KAORI of STUDIO TRANSFORM is the pole dancing supervisor.