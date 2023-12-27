News
Muv-Luv, Muv-Luv Alternative Games' Switch Version Launches on March 28
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The visual novel's story follows humans who wage a long battle against the extraterrestrial species BETA, with humanoid weapons known as Tactical Surface Fighters.
After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien (Rumbling Hearts), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.
Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse, a light novel spinoff of the franchise, inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. Its prequel, Schwarzesmarken, also inspired an anime. âge's Kimi ga Nozomu Eien inspired a television anime that Funimation released under the title Rumbling Hearts.
The first season of the Muv-Luv Alternative anime premiered in October 2021 in Fuji TV's [+Ultra] programming block, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired. Season 2 launched in October 2022.