More details to come on Thursday

Aniplex continues to tease its new anime works, and released an image of the letter "M" on its website on Tuesday.

Image via Aniplex © Aniplex

On Monday, Aniplex teased a new anime work with the codename "O" image on its website.

Aniplex will reveal more details on January 18.

Sources: Aniplex, Comic Natalie