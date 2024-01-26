Sk8 the Infinity OVA Reveals 1st Visual

The official twitter account for the Sk8 the Infinity anime project revealed the first visual for the new original video anime ( OVA ) for the franchise .

© ボンズ・内海紘子／Project SK∞

The main staff from the first season that aired in January 2021 is returning for the OVA . Hiroko Utsumi ( Banana Fish , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Free! Eternal Summer ) is returning to direct the original anime at BONES , and Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is overseeing the series scripts. Michinori Chiba (Basilisk, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is again designing the characters.

The original anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race with no rules at an abandoned mine. Langa, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."

The anime premiered on ABC TV and TV Asahi 's " Animazing !!!" programming block in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and began streaming an English dub in February 2021.