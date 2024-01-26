Space Brothers Author: Anime Planned to Continue After Manga Ends

© Chūya Koyama, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Odoru! Sanma Goten

Manga creatorrevealed during his appearance on theshow on Tuesday that the anime adaptation of his) manga is planned to continue after the manga ends. He explained during the program that the previous anime had caught up with the manga at the time.

Koyama previously revealed in January 2022 that he planned to start the final arc of the manga that year. In December 2022, Koyama revealed that the manga was now in its final stage, with the ending planned soon.

The manga not only inspired a 2012-2014 television anime series, but also a 2012 live-action film starring Shun Oguri and Masaki Okada . The 29th manga volume bundled a special edition DVD of the Space Brothers #0 ( Uchū Kyōdai #0 ) anime film. Koyama wrote the original scripts for the "origin story" film.

Koyama launched the manga in Morning magazine in 2007, and Kodansha published the manga's 43rd volume on September 22. The manga won the General categories in both the 56th Shogakukan Manga Awards and the 35th Kodansha Manga Awards in 2011.

