MyAnimeList Partners with 33 Inc. to Form MAL33 Industry Marketing Service

Entertainment marketing agencyand anime database websiteannounced a new partnership on Thursday to form MAL33, a marketing service targeted toward the anime and manga industry. The company will offer services for PR, brand development, social media marketing, advertising, and creative.

MyAnimeList launched in 2005, and DeNA purchased the site in 2015. Media Do Holdings later acquired the site from DeNA in January 2019.

The site opened a digital manga store in partnership with Viz Media and Kodansha Comics in March 2018. DeNA previously partnered with Anime Consortium Japan ( ACJ ) to stream anime on MyAnimeList by embedding videos from ACJ 's now-defunct Daisuki streaming service. MyAnimeList later added anime embedded from Hulu and Crunchyroll . HIDIVE formed a partnership with MyAnimeList in September 2019.

Entertainment company Akatsuki Inc., video distribution company The Anime Times Company Inc., electronic commerce company DMM.com LLC, and media conglomerate Kadokawa Corporation collectively underwrote 311 million yen (about US$2.835 million at the time) of MyAnimeList stock through a third-party allotment in May 2021.

33 inc. was established in Los Angeles in April 2023 and "supports the marketing activities of various entertainment IPs such as movies, anime, manga, and games."

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.