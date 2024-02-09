×
News
My Hero Academia Manga Takes 1-Week Break Due to Author's Health

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins

Image via Amazon
© Kōhei Horikoshi, Shueisha, Viz Media
The official Twitter account for Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga revealed on Saturday that the manga will not have a new chapter in this year's 11th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as originally planned on Tuesday due to the author's "sudden illness." The manga is planned to return in the 12th issue of the manga on February 19.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The manga has inspired six television anime seasons and several anime specials. The seventh season will debut on April 6 with a four-episode My Hero Academia Memories special. The main season seven anime (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) will then debut on May 4.

The manga has also inspried three anime films. The fourth anime film is titled My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next (My Hero Academia: You're Next), and it will debut on August 2. Horikoshi is again serving as the general supervisor and original character designer.

Source: My Hero Academia manga's Twitter account

