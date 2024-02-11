News
Love Live! Superstar!! Anime Season 3 Slated for October
posted on by Egan Loo
The final performance of the "Love Live! Superstar!! Liella! 5th Love Live! ~Twinkle Triangle" concerts announced on Sunday that the third Love Live! Superstar!! anime season will premere in October on the NHK E Tele (NHK Educational TV) channel.
The anime's second season premiered on NHK Educational in July 2022.
Crunchyroll streams the anime in the U.K. and Ireland, and it describes the story:
The first students have arrived at Yuigaoka Girls' High School, a new academy built on the crossroads of Omotesando, Harajuku, and Aoyama. With no history, no upperclassmen to rely on, and no name to speak of, this school's totally starting from scratch!
In the midst of this, a team of five girls led by Kanon Shibuya discover “school idols.”
—I love singing! I really do! And I want to accomplish something with it!
So the hopes of these stars, still small in stature, begin to accumulate…and so begins the “School Idol Project” of five girls with a blank slate and infinite potential.