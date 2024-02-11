×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Love Live! Superstar!! Anime Season 3 Slated for October

posted on by Egan Loo

The final performance of the "Love Live! Superstar!! Liella! 5th Love Live! ~Twinkle Triangle" concerts announced on Sunday that the third Love Live! Superstar!! anime season will premere in October on the NHK E Tele (NHK Educational TV) channel.

visual
© Project Love Live! © Project Love Live! Superstar!!
The first season of the Love Live! Superstar!! television anime premiered on NHK Educational in July 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The anime's second season premiered on NHK Educational in July 2022.

Crunchyroll streams the anime in the U.K. and Ireland, and it describes the story:

The first students have arrived at Yuigaoka Girls' High School, a new academy built on the crossroads of Omotesando, Harajuku, and Aoyama. With no history, no upperclassmen to rely on, and no name to speak of, this school's totally starting from scratch!
In the midst of this, a team of five girls led by Kanon Shibuya discover “school idols.”
—I love singing! I really do! And I want to accomplish something with it!
So the hopes of these stars, still small in stature, begin to accumulate…and so begins the “School Idol Project” of five girls with a blank slate and infinite potential.

Sources: Love Live! franchise's YouTube channel via Yaraon!

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Daily Briefs homepage / archives