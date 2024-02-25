'Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You' Shōjo Manga Listed With TV Anime

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the artist group CLAMP posted the cover for the April issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine on Monday. The image of the magazine (which will ship on Friday) indicates that a television anime adaptation of Haruka Mitsui 's Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. ( Dōse, Koishite Shimaunda . or KoiShima) manga has been green-lit.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the senpai she likes isn't interested in her. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean…and all in the middle of a global pandemic!

Mitsui began serializing the manga in Nakayoshi in October 2020, and Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in Japan in October 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing released the sixth volume in English in July.